Church to hold supper Sunday
HUDSON — Zion Lutheran Church will host a sandwich supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 5831 Grundy Road.
On the menu will be pork loin sandwiches, hot turkey/dressing sandwiches, Maidrites, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, fruit salad, macaroni salad and pies.
Cost for adults is $8, kids younger than 10 is $4 and children younger than 5 are free.
Our Savior’s hosts fundraiser
WATERLOO — The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host the annual fall dinner fundraiser 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The meal includes hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, corn, dessert and beverage.
Advance tickets are $9 for adults, or $5 for children ages 5-10, and to-go orders will be available. For reservations, call 233-3156.
Church to host annual event
WATERLOO — Crystal Cathedral of Faith Church, 3040 Hammond Ave., will have its Family and Friends Weekend today through Sunday.
A family dinner, eat in or carry out, will be available at 11 a.m. today; cost is $10. A musical featuring families in the community will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the Family and Friends Pew Rally begins at 4 p.m.
