Church to hold supper Sunday

HUDSON — Zion Lutheran Church will host a sandwich supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 5831 Grundy Road.

On the menu will be pork loin sandwiches, hot turkey/dressing sandwiches, Maidrites, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, fruit salad, macaroni salad and pies.

Cost for adults is $8, kids younger than 10 is $4 and children younger than 5 are free.

Our Savior’s hosts fundraiser

WATERLOO — The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host the annual fall dinner fundraiser 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The meal includes hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, corn, dessert and beverage.

Advance tickets are $9 for adults, or $5 for children ages 5-10, and to-go orders will be available. For reservations, call 233-3156.

Church to host annual event

WATERLOO — Crystal Cathedral of Faith Church, 3040 Hammond Ave., will have its Family and Friends Weekend today through Sunday.

A family dinner, eat in or carry out, will be available at 11 a.m. today; cost is $10. A musical featuring families in the community will be at 5 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the Family and Friends Pew Rally begins at 4 p.m.

