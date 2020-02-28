Church briefs

Confession topic of Catholic event

WATERLOO — The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo will host a discussion on the meaning of the Reconciliation and Confession on Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at COR, 220 E. Fourth St.

This is an opportunity to find out more about how and why Catholics celebrate the Sacrament of Penance. This discussion will address when and how often Catholics go to confession, what formats are available, how to prepare, and what to confess.

No registration is required. Information is available at 234-9912 and online at waterloocatholics.org/busy-catholics-guide-to-catholic-life

Lenten activities set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo are planning a variety of opportunities for adults and young adults who want to learn and grow spiritually during Lent.

There will be a video series on the Eucharist by Bishop Robert Barron, a guided discussion about contemplative living based on the writing of Thomas Merton, a series of discussions on spiritual direction, and an online Lenten retreat featuring Pope Francis’s reflections on the Beatitudes.