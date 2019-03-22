Sunday Bible meeting set
CEDAR FALLS — A Bible meeting is scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Band Hall, 211 Washington St.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730.
Lenten Speaker Series dates set
CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series from Wednesday through April 10.
Each Wednesday during Lent, a meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by music and a speaker from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. A donation of $4 is suggested.
Speakers will include:
- Wednesday:
- Andrea
- Pingel
- of
- Orchard
- Hill.
- April
- 3:
- Jeff
- McCourt
- of
- Cedar
- Heights
- Baptist
- Church.
- April
- 10:
- Pat
- Oehler
- of
- Orchard
- Hill.
For more information, contact Jean at jgedlinske@orchardhill church.org.
Quartet to sing on Tuesday
NEW HARTFORD — The Sounds of Inspiration, a Southern gospel male quartet from Newton, will perform at the New Hartford Community Center at 7 p.m. March 26.
The group has performed at the center for the past three years.
The concert is free and open to the public, with refreshments to follow.
Spring concert set at Wartburg
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Kantorei and Handbell Choir will present the annual spring concert Sunday.
The free performance will begin at 5 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. Kantorei provides leadership for campus worship and performs a variety of sacred music.
Kantorei, conducted by Karen Black, will perform “A Repeating Alleluia” and “Gaudete” among other pieces. Lexi Swain, a student from St. Peters, Mo., will conduct the choir on “Ave Verum.”
The Handbell Choir, under the direction of Timothy Schumacher, will perform “Ovation of Praise,” “Joy and Elation” and “Rock-a My Soul” as well as the “Sesame Street” theme song.
First Baptist hosts free meal
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of hosting free community meals at the church.
The special meal will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the social hall.
The meal has been held the last Wednesday of every month with members of the church preparing and serving from 100 to 160 people each time. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 234-1537.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.