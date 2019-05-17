Women's retreat
planned in CF
WATERLOO -- Saviour Missionary Baptist Church will offer a Church Women's annual prayer retreat May 31 and June 1 at the American Martyrs Retreat House, 2209 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls.
Theme is "Praying the Bible."
This year's speaker is minister Joan Coleman-Bass of Houston. She is the founder and CEO of Christian Women Gathering Others Ministry and director of the "Empowerment Through Prayer Ministry" at the Community of Faith Church in Houston.
The $73 overnight cost includes meals.
You have free articles remaining.
For registration, call Inez Murtha at 233-3921 or Sherrie Jones at 240-1394.
Chorus performs
concert Saturday
WATERLOO -- The Mount Carmel Male Chorus will host its 35th annual concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at 805 Adams St.
Men's choirs from the Cedar Valley area and from as far away as Rock Island, Ill., will be on the program.
All are welcome to attend this family friendly event free of charge. For more information, call the church at 233-9482. The Rev. Dr. Frantz T. Whitfield is pastor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.