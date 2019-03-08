CEDAR FALLS — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays through March 24 at the Cedar Falls Band Hall, 211 Washington St.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament Church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730.
Church to hold
annual program
WATERLOO — Union Missionary Baptist will celebrate the annual Deacons and Trustees Old Ship of Zion program at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Everyone is welcome to come and listen to old favorite songs.
Pastor is the Rev. Marvin D. Jenkins.
Church choir
will perform
WATERLOO -- The Consecrated Choir of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., Waterloo, will present a black history program, "No Way But God," at 4 p.m. Sunday.
It was postponed from an earlier date.
The program will share portraits of black history through readings, songs, along with some humor by "Simple," as written by Langston Hughes.
The public is welcome. For more information, call the church at 235-0411.
Church to host
singer March 15
WATERLOO -- Waterloo native Gabriel Evans will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Gift of Life Church.
He also will be ministering in Davenport for the Rev. Stephen Echols' church anniversary Sunday at both the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.
Evans has been singing since he was a child and grew up performing with his family.
Southern-style
breakfast set
WATERLOO -- The ushers of Mount Carmel will sponsor a southern-style breakfast Saturday, with serving from 8 to 11 a.m.
On the menu will be bacon, eggs, sausage, salmon patties, grits, biscuits, pancakes and beverage, all for $10.
For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
Lenten Speaker
Series dates set
CEDAR FALLS — Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, will host its Lenten Lunch Speaker Series from Wednesday through April 10.
Each Wednesday during Lent, a meal with soup, bread and dessert will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by music and a speaker from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. A donation of $4 is suggested.
Speakers will include:
- March 13: Jordan Vernoy of Orchard Hill Church.
- March 20: Andy Walser of Nazareth Lutheran Church.
- March 27: Andrea Pingel of Orchard Hill.
- April 3: Jeff McCourt of Cedar Heights Baptist Church.
- April 10: Pat Oehler of Orchard Hill.
For more information, contact Jean at jgedlinske@orchardhillchurch.org.
Simulcast set
at Riverview
CEDAR FALLS --- Riverview Conference Center will take part in the "Going Beyond" simulcast with Priscilla Shirer from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27.
Along with Shirer, a Bible teacher, Christian recording artist Anthony Evans will lead worship via simulcast.
Presented by a Nashville-based publishing company, LifeWay Christian Resources, the simulcast brings women together for a day of biblical teaching, prayer and worship.
Tickets are $35 (includes lunch) if purchased by April 22.
For more information, go to riverviewministries.com or call 268-0787.
AAUW meeting
set for March 23
WATERLOO -- The AAUW CF-Waterloo branch will meet from 10 a.m. to noon March 23 at Allen College.
Jared Seliger, president of Allen College, will give a talk on "Opportunities for Allen College Students."
The gathering will be in Winter Hall in the Baskins Classroom, Number 107. Enter through the main door of Winter Hall and turn left
This will be a brunch buffet with egg casserole, has brown casserole, assorted pastries, fresh fruit salad, orange juice and coffee. Cost will be $15.
Reservations may be made to AAUWCFW.RSVP@gmail.com or by calling Mary Beckman at 269-1893 by March 18.
WHC to offer
Speakers Series
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. March 19 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. Jeff Clark, Cedar Valley Orthopedics at WHC, will present “Modern Approaches in Total Joint Replacement and Reconstruction: It’s about the Patient.”
This event is free and open to all.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
Dates set for
Junk-a-loo event
WATERLOO -- Main Street Waterloo will host the fifth annual Funky Junk-a-Loo on March 23 and 24 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, 200 W. Fourth St.
The event, a marketplace of repurposed decor and antiques, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24.
Admission tickets can be purchased for $5 in advance at the Main Street Waterloo Office, 212 E. Fourth St., or online at https://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/funky.
