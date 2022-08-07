 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church beef and noodle dinner set for Satruday

beef and noodles clip art

WATERLOO — St. Paul's United Methodist Church's beef and noodle dinner will be held 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The menu includes all you can eat beef and noodles, potatoes, coleslaw, and beverages. Served as plated meals. Plus, a choice of dessert.

Cost is $10 for adults and children 12 and older. Cost is $5 for kids under 12. The church is located at 207 W. Louise St., one block south of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

