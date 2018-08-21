WATERLOO — The Boys & Girls Club announced Tuesday that CEO Chuck Rowe will step down at the end of September for a new position in the Cedar Valley, outside of the nonprofit community.
“Leaving the club has been the hardest decision I have ever made,” Rowe said in a press release. “Several have suggested they are happy I am moving on to bigger and better things. I can assure you that there is nothing bigger or better than the mission of the club. I am simply moving on to something different.”
“Working with Chuck has been a joy,” said club board president Chris Holahan. “He has been a real asset not only to the Boys and Girls Club but also to the entire Cedar Valley community. He has taken the club to unparalleled heights in his eight-year tenure as our CEO. We feel very confident that our current leadership staff and the next CEO will continue the great work that Chuck has started and lead us into even greater heights in the future. Although we are certainly sad to see Chuck leave, all our board members and myself wish him and his family nothing but the best.”
Under Rowe’s leadership, the club has grown from three locations to one that supports five sites during the school year and two additional sites during the summer. The club completed a successful capital campaign for the much-anticipated Otto Schoitz Teen and Educational Center, surpassing the fundraising goal of $5.5 million. The center will begin construction early this fall and open in the fall of 2019.
“Following the fact that Chuck led us into raising over $5.5 million towards our new teen center, it’s wonderful that he will be staying in the Cedar Valley,” said Holahan. “He has taken a position at a local for-profit corporation, however, we are very fortunate that he will still be involved with the club in several other capacities.”
The search for a new CEO will begin immediately. A selection committee made up of board and community members is being formed with the hope of having a new leader hired by the end of October.
“I am excited that my family is staying in the Cedar Valley, because frankly, we love it here. The community has adopted us and we now call it home. The passion that our board and leadership staff displays towards the mission, tells me there are great things ahead for the club. So I am excited to still support the club, but in a different way now,” said Rowe.
Good luck chuck diesel
