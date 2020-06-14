Chronic pain topic at Waverly Health Center

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. online via Google Meet. Jennifer Burke, DPT, certified therapeutic pain specialist at Taylor Physical Therapy, will present “Treatments for Chronic Pain.” Learn about the pain process and how conservative treatment options may help reduce pain and improve function.