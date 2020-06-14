Chronic pain topic at Waverly Health Center
Chronic pain topic at Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. online via Google Meet. Jennifer Burke, DPT, certified therapeutic pain specialist at Taylor Physical Therapy, will present “Treatments for Chronic Pain.” Learn about the pain process and how conservative treatment options may help reduce pain and improve function.

This presentation will take place via Google Meet.

· Join online via Google Meet: meet.google.com/hrd-zpmk-xqv

· Join by phone: +1 518-551-0947 (PIN: 370 935 495 #)

To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.

