Christmas with Wartburg to celebrate 'Night of Wonder' in series of annual concerts

WAVERLY — When NASA released images in July of the distant universe and clusters of galaxies captured by the Webb Space Telescope, Lee Nelson confessed, “my jaw hit the floor.”

That wondrous, beautiful vision, he said, mentally transported him to this year’s theme for the 76th annual Wartburg College Christmas with Wartburg.

“Night of Wonder” performances begin Friday.

“We’re opening the program with an image from the Webb Space Telescope, one that shows hundreds of galaxies in a single frame. Opening the show in a field of stars is meant to help people forget their worries and cares of the day and be in the moment and lean into the Christmas story as we follow the Star of Bethlehem,” said Nelson, who designed and directs the program.

Performances are at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. next Sunday in Neumann Auditorium. An additional performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

The concert will feature a world premiere by Elaine Hagenberg of Des Moines, an internationally recognized composer. Her new piece, “Love’s Pure Light,” was commissioned in memory of Wartburg alums Paul and Anne Mardorf.

“The piece is a beautiful reimaging of ‘Silent Night’ and a wonderful gift to the community,” said Nelson, Wartburg’s Patricia R. Zahn Chair in choral conducting. He also was inspired by a poem written by Pastor Paul Hoffman and set to music by Wartburg faculty member Karen Black.

“It calls the listener to look at the Christmas story through the lens of awe and wonder. It’s a magical story to begin with, and so much of the story focuses around the shepherds and three kings not believing it, following the Star of Bethlehem, and the manger, of Joseph and Mary holding her baby on that sacred night,” Nelson explained.

Other featured pieces include “The First Noel,” “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Holy Night,” “Greensleeves,” “Night of Silence,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “We Three Kings.”

“This will be ‘We Three Kings’ like you’ve never heard it before,” Nelson said.

More than 300 students and eight Wartburg musical groups are participating: Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singers, Ritterchor (a bass clef ensemble), St. Elizabeth Chorale (a treble clef ensemble), Kantorei (a liturgical choir), the Handbell Choir and Kammerstreicher (a chamber orchestra).

Nelson will direct the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor. Jeff de Seriere, visiting assistant professor of music and interim director of bands, will direct the Wind Ensemble. Nicki Toliver, associate director of choral activities, will conduct the Castle Singers and St. Elizabeth Chorale. Black, cantor and college organist, will play the organ and lead Kantorei. Rebecca Nederhiser, assistant professor of music, will direct Kammerstreicher.

A new mural designed by Chris Knudson, a 2001 Wartburg graduate and the college’s director of marketing and communication, features the Bethlehem Star in a magical design meant to inspire reflective wonder.

“We want to create a magical experience to lift people up at a special time of year, and a difficult time of year for some people. Christmas with Wartburg, we hope, will allow people to be filled with a sense of calm and peace and hear the music and words in a meaningful way,” Nelson added.

Tickets are $17-$23 for all Waverly performances and $25 for the West Des Moines performance. Receptions will be offered in Waverly on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. for an additional cost. Concert and reception tickets can be purchased online at www.wartburg.edu/christmas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at the ticket office in Saemann Student Center or by calling (319) 352-8200 during ticket office hours.