Christmas with Wartburg, 2017

Christmas with Wartburg in 2017.

WAVERLY — Tickets are available for the 71st annual Christmas with Wartburg on Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Shows are 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium, as well as 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

This year’s production, “The Weary World Rejoices,” has been designed and directed by Tom Trenney, visiting artistic director of Christmas with Wartburg while Lee Nelson is on sabbatical.

Seven Wartburg musical groups will perform: the Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singers, Ritterchor men’s choir, the all-female St. Elizabeth Chorale, Kantorei and Kammerstreicher (a string orchestra).

Tickets are $18 for all Waverly performances and $20 for the West Des Moines performance. Meals will be offered in Waverly on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. for an additional cost. Concert and meal tickets can be purchased online at www.wartburg.edu/christmas at the ticket office in Saemann Student Center or by calling 352-8691.

