WATERLOO — As dozens of parents filed into the gymnasium at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, with shopping on one side and volunteers gift-wrapping on the other, organizer Molly Juza reflected on the busy scene.
“It’s a day when everybody’s giving, everybody’s receiving,” she said of Christmas in Walnut, held Saturday morning. “It’s a lot of joy and smiles.”
Now in its 10th year, Christmas in Walnut invited hundreds to the Boys and Girls Club, at 515 Lime St. in Waterloo, where parents shopped at deeply discounted prices for gifts for their children. Upstairs, children made up to 10 crafts to give as gifts. And everyone — whether they were invited to shop or not — was welcome to share a community pancake breakfast at Harvest Vineyard Church next door.
Before Christmas in Walnut, Juza and organizer Laura Hoy, who both attend Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, said their church would partner with the now-defunct Longfellow Elementary School to give random boxes of toys to families in need.
“We would give these anonymous gifts,” Hoy said. “We thought, ‘What can we do that builds capacity and community?’”
“Parents know their kids better than we do,” Juza agreed.
The money raised from parents for the toys goes back to the Boys and Girls Club, as well as other partner organizations like Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence. Those partnerships, Hoy said, help lift up the historic Walnut neighborhood, of which she’s been a resident for two years.
“I love everything from the location to the history to the people,” Hoy said. “There’s some good momentum as we all work together. A grocery store is going in; we’ve got a hardware store. We’re trying to build a more stable neighborhood, and things like Christmas in Walnut are just a part of that.”
Upstairs from the shopping area at the Boys and Girls Club, hundreds of kids gathered around several tables to make everything from decorated photo frames to Christmas tree ornaments to bracelets and tissue paper votives.
“My favorite is the energy and excitement when the kids come up,” said Stephanie Fever, who organized the craft workshop. “They’re using their time to make something thoughtful for a parent. You can see them at the gift wrap table being intentional.”
The event, really three events in one, takes around 250 volunteers, most of whom were festively dressed — including Craig Patterson, who wore a light-up necklace made of colorful bulbs and called himself the “head peon” of the breakfast crew at Harvest Vineyard.
When asked why he volunteered at Christmas in Walnut for the past 10 years, Patterson simply responded, “Joy.”
“It’s fun — a lot of preparation,” Fever said. “But then the day of is excitement — oh yeah, this is why we do it.”
