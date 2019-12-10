WAVERLY --- The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly merchants will host Christmas Greetings on Main on Thursday.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with an opening ceremony at the Veterans Tribute at West Fourth Street and Bremer Avenue. The first 50 kids to arrive will receive a free gift from Santa’s elves.
The German tradition of ringing church bells will be used to signal the start of the event at 6 p.m. Then more than 40 storefronts on Bremer Avenue between Fourth Street East and Fourth Street West will come alive with holiday scenes. This year’s theme for the event is “Light Up The Night.:
You have free articles remaining.
Santa will be listening to children’s requests at his home in Kohlmann Park. And people can warm up with a cup of hot cocoa donated by Nestlé USA at any of the “Hot Spots” located throughout downtown.
Ron Dillavou with Chain Reaction Carvings will be carving ice sculptures again this year, and free horse-drawn trolley rides will be available throughout the night with pick-up and drop-off at Fareway.
For more information, contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Office at (319) 352-4526.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.