Christmas festival to be held Dec. 18 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

CEDAR FALLS — A festival of Christmas music will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St.
Advent and Christmas carols will be sung by adult and children’s choirs. There will also be instrumentalists and group singing. A display of nativity sets and refreshments follow in the parish hall. The public is invited to attend.
Photos: UNI volleyball defeats Florida State in NCAA opening round
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 1
Northern Iowa celebrates on the court after its three-set victory against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 2
The Northern Iowa bench rushes the court after the Panthers' three-et victory against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 3
The Northern Iowa bench rushes the court after the Panthers' three-et victory against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 4
Northern Iowa players high five after the Panthers' three-set victory against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 5
Northern Iowa players high five after the Panthers' three-set victory against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 6
Northern Iowa's Carly Spies leaps to make the block at the net against Florida State's Khori Louis in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 7
Northern Iowa's Tayler Alden sets the ball against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 8
Northern Iowa's Sydney Petersen, left, and Kira Fallert go for the dig against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 9
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert makes a block at the net against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 10
Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 11
Northern Iowa's Olivia Tjernagel makes an attack at the net against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 12
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 13
Northern Iowa's Payton Ahrenstorff makes a dig against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 14
Northern Iowa players celebrate after scoring against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 15
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 16
Northern Iowa cheerleaders make a pyramid during a timeout against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 17
Northern Iowa celebrates after scoring against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 18
Northern Iowa's Inga Rotto attempts to make the block at the net against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
NCAA UNI vs. Florida State 19
Northern Iowa's Kira Fallert spikes the ball over the net against Florida State in the first round of the NCAA volleyball championships at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
