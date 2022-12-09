 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas festival to be held Dec. 18 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls
COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — A festival of Christmas music will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 Bluff St.

Advent and Christmas carols will be sung by adult and children’s choirs. There will also be instrumentalists and group singing. A display of nativity sets and refreshments follow in the parish hall. The public is invited to attend.

Tags

