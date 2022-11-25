Christmas concert in four-part harmony: Proud Image, River City choruses join voices again

WATERLOO — Once again, the Cedar Valley’s Proud Image Chorus and Mason City’s River City Chorus will join voices in a combined chorus for “A Barbershop Christmas.”

The encore performance by the all-male a capella choruses is at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave. About 60 men will be on the risers to perform a concert of Christmas classics to benefit the House of Hope.

“We’ve never done a charity event like this before. Over the years, we’ve sung pro bono at conventions, churches, University of Northern Iowa athletic events and so many other events that I can’t think of all the places we’ve been,” said David Boyd, long-time Proud Image Chorus director who will conduct both choruses. He’ll be joined by River City’s assistant director Denny Staudt.

“We believe we have to give back to the community that has been so supportive of us,” Boyd said.

Staudt said barbershop choruses are different than other service organizations. “We don’t sell pizzas or other things. Our product is our music, and this winter, this concert is our gift to the community. For our members, the gift is the camaraderie and fellowship we share.”

The two choruses first came together for a series of spring concerts that played to sell-out crowds in Waterloo and Mason City. “It was overwhelming, a great success,” said Staudt. “There’s something about when we put the groups together to make such a big group, it enhances the experience for everybody. We have a great time singing together.”

Boyd agreed. “Community reaction was fabulous. Audiences like the sound of so many voices, and you can do a lot more with 60 voices than you can with a smaller chorus. We thought last spring was a tremendous success and jumped at the chance to do this again. We’ve also made a host of friends. It’s exciting to perform together,” he said.

Tickets are $5 each and available by calling (515) 979-9054, by email at pichorus@gmail.com, from a Proud Image or River City chorus member, or at the door. A freewill offering also is planned as part of the benefit concert.

The concert will feature such traditional Christmas carols as “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “White Christmas,” “The Coventry Carol” and a Christmas medley that includes “Deck the Halls,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “First Noel,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World.”

River City Chorus lead singer Clark Ebert will be featured soloist in a performance of “Silent Night,” and the audience will be invited to sing along with “O Come All Ye Faithful.” An octet and quartet also will perform several showcase pieces.

The Mason City chorus rehearses every other week; Proud Image rehearses weekly. The choruses have had two joint rehearsals, said Boyd, who shuttles between Waterloo and Mason City for rehearsals.

“It’s amazing how the groups have gotten to know one another and gotten to be good friends. It’s been a positive experience, that’s for sure,” Boyd said.

Following the Waterloo show, the choruses will have a “grab-and-go” snack, then drive to Osage for a 7 p.m. performance at the Cedar River Complex. The show will benefit the complex.

Combining the choruses for special performances has revitalized membership in both chapters. Barbershop music brings men together in four-part harmony and fellowship to sing a variety of music, including barbershop standards, classics, pop/rock and show tunes.

“If we could have 50 young guys walk in the door, we’d be over the moon. My personal vibe is the chorus is for the average guy who loves to sing, who is a proficient singer or someone who has had some vocal training in college and misses singing, or someone who sings on Sundays at church, and who wants the camaraderie of coming together to sing with kindred spirits,” Boyd explained.

Men who are interested in singing may attend an open rehearsal hosted by Proud Image Chorus Dec. 13. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, in Evansdale. For more information, call (515) 979-9054.