Christmas at Victorian House Museum highlights customs borrowed from British cousins

CEDAR FALLS — A stately Christmas tree graces the front parlor at the Victorian House Museum for the holidays. It glistens with pastel pink and blue glass ornaments, glittering decorations and candles on the tips of its branches.

These candles won’t be lit. They’re simply window-dressing, a nod to the history of Victorian-era Christmases when real candles illuminated holiday settings long before homes were electrified.

Many of our most beloved and familiar traditions for celebrating Christmas were adopted from Victorian England, said Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, collections manager and curator.

Festive touches borrowed from America’s British cousins are highlighted at the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s Victorian House Museum, 308 W. Third St. Visitors can literally step back in history to experience a mid-19th century Christmas.

Until the Victorian era, Christmas celebrations were more subdued and reflected people’s own culture, heritage and religious beliefs, Huffman-klinkowitz said. American families gathering around the hearth became the national image for Christmas about 1850, according to historians.

“Indoor Christmas trees, Christmas crackers – twisted paper filled with sweets that pulled apart with a bang – and mistletoe are examples of customs that became popular in England and made their way to America. Gathering around a beautiful Christmas tree can be traced to Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, who brought the tradition from Germany, where he was born,” Huffman-klinkowitz explained.

The public was transfixed by an 1848 drawing in the Illustrated London News of the royal family celebrating Christmas with a decorated evergreen tree. “People wanted to emulate the royal family and that carried over to the United States. You could say their holiday celebration went ‘viral’ through newspapers and periodicals.”

While Victoria and Albert get the credit, it was actually Queen Charlotte, also born in Germany, who brought a decorated evergreen tree into Windsor Castle in 1800.

“The Victorian era emphasized refinement and proper etiquette in all aspects of life. Queen Victoria had such a profound influence on society, not just in England. She was on the throne for more than 63 years. Christmas traditions were greatly influenced by her husband’s childhood in Germany,” Huffman-klinkowitz explained.

“Decorations became more opulent. Evergreen boughs were brought into homes and displayed. Candles illuminated Christmas trees, which was really dangerous. They could catch the tree on fire, so buckets of sand and water were kept nearby to douse any flames.”

The Cedar Falls Italianate mansion was built in 1863 by seed, grain and farm implement merchant Azel D. Barnum. He and his wife had their fifth child in the house, where they lived for 10 years before selling the home and moving to Minneapolis. It later served as an apartment house from the 1930’s Great Depression until 1966, when it was purchased by the historical society.

Today the home has been restored to period authenticity with reproduction wallpaper and historic Victorian furnishings, accessories, clothing and other items collected through the years. Many pieces have been donated by local residents.

Victorian-era Christmas decorations are scattered throughout the museum, reflecting how the Barnum family might have decorated when living in the house. A sprig of mistletoe hangs above a doorway, garland is draped on the main staircase and vintage printed Christmas cards are displayed.

Elaborate Christmas cards were introduced in 1843 in England and popularized around the world through mass production, along with tree ornaments and decorations. Edible treats, such as gingerbread men and candy canes, delighted children then and now.

In the parlor, a pair of mannequins are dressed in period seasonal attire – a tartan plaid 1890’s Watteau, a gown with box pleats falling from the shoulders and a black suit with vest and top hat for the man. Upstairs, each room displays some aspect of a Victorian Christmas.

Caroling, elaborate meals showcasing such meats as turkey and goose for a bevy of guests, the custom of receiving and giving gifts, especially for children, charitable giving, readings of Clement Moore’s “A Visit From St. Nicholas” and later, Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol,” and Santa and his elves became traditions readily embraced by Americans, Huffman-klinkowitz added.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The last day for the season is Dec. 16.