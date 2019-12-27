{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas at Luther

Clips from this year's concert "Christmas at Luther” concert are available to watch online.

DECORAH — Clips from this year’s “Christmas at Luther” concert are available online at www.luther.edu/christmas-at-luther/excerpts.

“Christmas at Luther” has been part of Luther holiday tradition for 38 years. Each year more than 8,000 people attend.

Recordings of this year’s concert, as well as previous years’, are also available at the Luther Book Shop and online at www.lutherbookshop.com.

