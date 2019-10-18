WATERLOO — Three area companies have produced a Christmas album with proceeds to benefit the House of Hope and Youth Art Team.
ACES, IFC Studios and Sidecar Coffee teamed up to produce the Christmas Project with local singers at the Cedar Valley-based Twin Rock Recording Co.
The collection consists of acoustic versions of Christmas favorites by Zach Elster, Dirk Weise, Jordan Micahelson, Brad Myers, Kate Myers, Heidi Rush, Felicia Smith-Nalls, Daniel Liu, Jeff McCourt, Michael Reed, Abby Turpin, Travis Turpin and Sidecar owner Andy Fuchtman.
House of Hope provides homeless mothers and women who age out of foster care with individualized support and transitional housing to achieve secure families, independence and permanent homes. Their vision is to end the cycle of homelessness in the Cedar Valley.
Youth Art Team brings together students from a variety of backgrounds and life situations to complete art projects through a process that values student voices in decision making.
“We have a growing list of projects that people in the community would like us to do, and we have a long list of artists who would love to do them,” said Heidi Fuchtman, executive director of the Youth Art Team. “The funding from the Christmas Project will make that possible.”
“The Christmas Project is a stripped-down version of Christmas favorites that features just a voice and an instrument,” said Andy Fuchtman. “For me it was really scary because you hear all your imperfections, but it made it more personal and fun.”
The Christmas Project is available as a hardcopy or digital download. Pre-orders can be purchased online at www.thechristmasmix.com at a discounted price of $12 until Nov 1.
Afterward copies of the album will be $15 and can be found at Sidecar Coffee locations.
