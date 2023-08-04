WATERLOO — A sweltering afternoon is the perfect weather to settle in with a summer romance novel and icy-cold beverage.

Whether you’re lounging on the backyard deck under an umbrella or stretched out on a white-sand beach with turquoise water lapping at your toes, “The First Summer” makes for an easy read and satisfying escape.

That’s exactly what Christina Edgar Olds intended for her second novel.

“‘The First Summer’ is about a woman who discovers her husband has an online dating profile and realizes her marriage is over. She rents a beach cottage in Florida for the summer to try to figure out her next step and realize she deserves happiness. It’s a fun story and a sweet romance,” said the Waterloo-based author.

Olds is thrilled that the novel, published earlier in July, has reached 89 on the Amazon’s list for women’s fiction. “To break into the top 100 is really fantastic, and seeing response from readers has been so exciting.”

On Aug. 17, a book signing open house is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. at BankIowa, 3222 Kimball Ave. A limited number of books will be available to purchase.

Although she’s been writing fiction for more than 12 years, it wasn’t until she retired as development director at Cedar Valley Hospice several years ago that Olds pulled her manuscripts out of the desk drawer, determined to get her books published.

Actually, “The First Summer” was the first novel she finished, Olds said, but “Giving Up Grace” was the first book published in 2022.

In that novel, Olds’ main character sees the perfect life and marriage crumble in the wake of a betrayal. She returns to her hometown where secrets from her past may prove to be her undoing. Woven into the “Giving Up Grace” story are elements of Olds’ mother’s struggle with cancer.

“My mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2012, a terminal illness. It was on her bucket list that she wanted to finish the book with me, and so we finished it together. In the last days of her life, my mom told me, ‘I want you to keep writing. You’re good at it.’”

Later, Olds wrote “a mother-daughter end-of-life journey in ‘Giving Up Grace’ that the character has to come to terms with,” she explained. “I waited a year after Mom’s death to weave that into the story.”

Her readers were deeply touched. “They really loved it. People are always asking me whether my characters are based on a real story or people I know. No, they aren’t. There may be composites or characteristics, but I tell them the truest thing in the book is that end-of-life experience.”

Olds typically jots down character details on a yellow legal pad. “It makes it easier to keep track of descriptions. I don’t want to write that a character is blonde in one chapter, and the next, describe her character as brunette.”

She has an ever-widening audience of fans and numerous positive reviews, as well as a group of beta readers – volunteers who will read her manuscripts before they are published to suggest changes or improvements and mark errors.

Like most new authors, Olds was discouraged that she couldn’t get an agent interested in her work.

“I thought if I didn’t get a book deal, I’d give up. But right before Christmas, my son Rob sat down with me, and we were talking about the books and wanting to give up. He said, ‘That doesn’t sound like you, Mom,’ and he was right.”

She decided to independently publish her books, educating herself about book design and publishing. “I did a lot of research and learned and it was challenging, but I’ve learned a lot. I’m organized and creative. My books are well-written, and I just decided to put them out there.”

Olds plans to use the success of her first two books to find an agent for future books, including a sprawling family saga.

“It’s not my living. I’m retired. I just love writing.

“I was excited about going out on a limb and not falling on my face,” Olds said, laughing. “And I’ve been so touched by the connections I’ve made with so many people. People are reaching out to me. It’s made me feel so loved and supported.”

Olds holds a bachelor of arts in communication degree from the University of Iowa and is a member of the Women’s Fiction Writers Association. She attended Ottumwa High School and Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan.

In her spare time, Olds sings at weddings, funerals and for other occasions, enjoys spending time with her husband, Doug, and their blended family and grandchildren as well as golf, yoga and water aerobics.

Olds will also be signing books Oct. 1 at the Windsor Heights Book Fair in Des Moines.

“The First Summer” and “Giving Up Grace” can be purchased online at Amazon. Copies are available at the Waterloo and Eldora public libraries.

