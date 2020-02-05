Christiason to speak to CV3D
CEDAR FALLS — Jennifer Christiason will speak at a CV3D meeting Monday at the Cedar Falls Public Library in the second floor Hardman Room.

She will speak about the new program she and her husband, Dr. Kyle Christiason, have developed at UnityPoint to serve the medical needs of LGBTQ persons.

CV3D is preparing for her presentation by reading Lou Sullivan’s “Daring To Be A Man Among Men.”

An activist, Sullivan was born in 1951 and died of AIDS in 1991.

The meeting is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. All Cedar Valley residents are welcome.

CV3D is one of American Association of University Women’s Community action projects supporting the AAUW mission, values and strategic plan of the Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch.

