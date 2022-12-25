 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Chris Zoeller's favorite photos of the year

As I approach my two-year anniversary here at The Courier, I am tasked once again with looking over the past year of work and trying to whittle down thousands of frames into a year-end retrospective. This task, admittedly, is not my strong suit.

As a photographer working daily on deadline, I often think of an anecdote my college photojournalism instructor would tell us in class when we brought in our work for critique.

Having previously overseen a large staff as a photo editor for the Chicago Tribune, Phil Greer would occasionally have a photographer come into the office, proud of a photo they took or the fact that it ended up on the front page.

His reply was usually “Good for you” followed swiftly by “What do you have for tomorrow’s paper?”

In this business, we don’t get to dwell on favorite photos because we’re busy going out and finding new ones.

Having said all that, here a few moments that stood out to me in 2022.

The Hawkeye wave

An item that’s been on my photo bucket list since moving to Iowa was to cover the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones Cy-Hawk rivalry game.

While the action did not disappoint and I came away with plenty of good shots from the field, I tend to gravitate toward this photo of the famous “Hawkeye wave.”

Traditionally on game day after the first quarter, all 70,000 occupants of Kinnick Stadium, on and off the field, turn and wave to the patients and families who overlook Kinnick from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. It’s quite the sight to witness in person.

Hawkeye Wave

The crowd at Kinnick Stadium gives the customary "Hawkeye wave" to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital after the first quarter of Iowa's football game against Iowa State on Sept. 10 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Wild Eagle

I am perpetually on the prowl for pictures of bald eagles. I will not be satisfied until I can get my perfect eagle shot. So when I’m out and about on assignment, if I don’t have time to take photos when I do see one, I make a note of where it was or when I simply see a large nest.

In this case, I had spotted a large nest near Fairbank while driving to another assignment and made a note on my phone.

Months later, when I needed to find a stand-alone photo, I decided to drive out there.

Whenever I do spot an eagle and try to stop my car nearby and grab my camera, they tend to get skittish and fly off. But on this day I needed a photo, and I was committed. So I staked this fella out for over an hour, waiting for him to come back to the nest.

Wild Eagle

A bald eagle dives out of its nest in a tree near Bruggeman Wildlife Area in Fairbank on March 2.

Play at the plate

I’m a sucker for a good play at the plate pic. The dirt flying on a perfect throw for the out at home is the reason I will never support artificial turf ball fields. I can’t do it. I gotta have the dirt.

Play at the plate

Waterloo Bucks catcher Ryan Grabosch tags Bismarck's A.J. Barraza out at home plate on June 16 at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.

Champion

The state wrestling tournament is and always will be my favorite tournament to cover. We always start the week off with dozens of athletes from our coverage area. Watching hundreds of wrestlers battle on eight mats at once is truly exciting.

In sports, we obviously want pictures of the action. But to seal the story, we also need a celebration, or jubilation, photo known simply in the biz as the “jube” shot.

Being able to capture the culmination of an athlete’s hard work over a season or an entire career in the moment after winning a state championship will never not be fun.

Champion

Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna celebrates with his hands up and his tongue out after defeating Riceville's Lawson Losee during the championship round of the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Feb. 19.

Dancing eyes

I’ll round this out by saying there are moments to capture whether they are on or off the stage. It’s important to take your attention from the action and look at the periphery of any particular event.

In this case, it’s a young girl watching in awe of the older kids dancing during the Bosnian Folklife Festival. Or, maybe she was just bored. Who knows?

Dancing eyes

Members of the KOLO: Youngest dance group watch as Bosna Chicago dancers perform during the Bosnian Folklife Festival at the Waterloo Convention Center on May 14.
