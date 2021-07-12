Chiles running for Waterloo City Council Ward 1

WATERLOO — John Chiles’s life involves bringing people together to make music.

Now the 30-year-old Waterloo resident wants to bring people together to oversee the city’s future as a member of the City Council.

“Symphony is one sound. That’s what I want to do with the City Council, sit us all down and say we are one city with one future. And no matter how you look at what’s going on, everything that happens effects everywhere in the entire city,” said Chiles, who is running in Ward 1.

The East Coast native is currently director of education and operations for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, where he directs the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra and molds an eclectic group of young people from different backgrounds into a single group.

“I learned more in music, in dealing with people, about how to do anything, than I would have learned in political science,” Chiles said.

In additional to the symphony, he teaches at the University of Northern Iowa’s Suzuki School.

He also has experience with city government, having served on the Community Development Board, which he currently chairs, and he is vice president of the Main Street Waterloo board of directors.