Children's book author to hold event Wednesday at La Porte City library

LA PORTE CITY — Waterloo author Ruth Anne Schneck will hold a book signing Wednesday at Hawkins Memorial Library featuring her two newest children’s stories about Geoffrey, a personified bear.

The book signing will happen from 4 to 6 p.m. at the library, 308 Main St.

Schneck is an educator who first wrote about Geoffrey in a story for a family Christmas gathering during her 36-year career at an elementary school teacher. She continued teaching for 15 more years in early childhood education at Upper Iowa University.

After retiring, she pulled that Christmas story out of her drawer and it became the first in a series of books about Geoffrey and his desire to learn, explore, and discover new things every day.

“Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish” was written and illustrated in 2018, soon followed by “Geoffrey Takes a Hike” in 2019. Since then, Schneck has written “Geoffrey’s Backyard” and “Geoffrey Goes West.” The books are written in chapter form, contain activity pages, vocabulary words, and information about animals, places, and things from journals kept by Geoffrey and his sister, Greta, and friend, Ted.