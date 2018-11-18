WATERLOO – Stuffed animals waited in the jury box of Black Hawk County’s main courtroom Friday as more than a dozen children found their forever homes during National Adoption Day.
Three of those included a set of brothers adopted by Marisa and Jessie Butz of Brandon.
After giving birth to a son, Gage, about four years ago, the couple wanted to have more children but found they were unable.
“We decided we wanted to go through the process to adopt. We took the classes, and shortly after we got our approval letter for adoption, we were contacted about the boys last February,” Marisa Butz said.
The Butz’s opened their home to Koby, age 7, Jaymison, 11, and Chaz, 12; and the boys stayed with the family for a weekend, then for a week, then longer, she said.
“They moved in in March, and here we are today,” Marisa Butz said. “They have been a great addition. They are really awesome.”
The boys lived with the Butz family for 238 days before the adoption was finalized on Friday.
Marisa Butz encouraged families interested in adoption to be open to taking on older sibling groups.
“When they go through this process, that is the only consistency they have. That’s the only thing that stays the same. So when they are in your home, if they can’t talk to you because they aren’t comfortable, at least they have each other,” Marisa Butz said.
In all, 13 children were adopted into seven families during the annual Black Hawk County event. Three judges signed off on the unions following brief hearings.
Organizers with Four Oaks Family Connections said there is currently a shortage of foster families available to take in children.
“Across the board, we need foster families. We need them for young kids, we need them for older kids, we need them for large sibling groups. We need everything,” said Christa Hefel, recruitment and engagement leader for the organization, which works with the Iowa Department of Human Services.
In 2017, Four Oaks Family Connections had 2,188 referrals for children statewide, and it had 1,067 available homes.
“That means every home had to take two children to get the needs met of all children coming into care,” Hefel said.
Friday was the seventh annual Adoption Day celebration at the Black Hawk County Courthouse. Refreshments and gifts were provided by Culvers Restaurant, Waterloo Public Library, Black Hawk County Bar Association, Abbott Law Office, Hy-Vee and Target.
For information on adoption and becoming a foster family, go to the Four Oaks website at www.IowaFosterAndAdoption.org .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.