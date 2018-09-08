WATERLOO — Pilot John Dutcher revved the motor of the Suzie Too, his single-engine plane. There was the squawk of the radio as controllers cleared him for takeoff.
“It’s going to be a little bit turbulent up there,” Dutcher explained to his passengers, Caden Fankhauser, 12, and Sydney Fankhauser, 9.
“What!” exclaimed Caden.
“It’s a little bumpy, but it’s OK,” Dutcher said.
“Um …” Caden continued, unsure.
Minutes later, they were in the air circling the city, finding landmarks like Lost Island Waterpark and the UNI Dome.
Caden snapped photos with her cell phone. By the end of the flight, the turbulence was taking its toll on Sydney.
So went the Waterloo girls’ first airplane ride Saturday as part of the annual Young Eagles Flight Rally, sponsored by the Chapter 227 of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
“I was scared before, but not anymore,” Caden said.
The EEA group has been hosting the flights for more than two decades, giving rides to about 100 children each year. This year the event expanded to the nearby airports in Oelwein and Waverly, said Dutcher, a 35-year veteran of the skies. About a dozen local pilots took part in Saturday’s event.
“What I really enjoy about the whole thing is this is an experience that the kids will remember their entire life,” Dutcher said. “They remember their first airplane ride. It’s something that stays with them forever, and being able to give a child that experience is just totally rewarding.”
Dutcher gives his passengers a rundown on the Cessna 172N’s instruments and gives them a chance to take over and handle the controls when they are in the air.
Elijah Marquette, 8, of Waterloo, also a first-time flyer, said he was nervous at first.
“I was scared, but then I opened up my eyes and looked out the window, and it was OK,” Elijah said.
Nationally, the EAA’s Young Eagles program has flown more than 2.1 million since its inception 25 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.