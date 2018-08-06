Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is having auditions for “The Giver” at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 and 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.

The Eric Coble play is based on the book by Lois Lowry. Performance dates are Nov. 9-17.

There are adult and children’s roles available.

Neither experience nor membership is required to audition. Scripts are available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit at the Walker Building.

For more informatrion, call 235-0367 or email anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.

