WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is having auditions for “The Giver” at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 and 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.
The Eric Coble play is based on the book by Lois Lowry. Performance dates are Nov. 9-17.
There are adult and children’s roles available.
Neither experience nor membership is required to audition. Scripts are available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit at the Walker Building.
For more informatrion, call 235-0367 or email anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.
