{{featured_button_text}}
BHCT LOGOS 2019-2020.jpg

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will have auditions for “Korczak’s Children” at 6 p.m. July 17 and 1 p.m. July 21 at the Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.

Production dates are Sept. 27 through Oct. 5.

In the drama by Jeffrey Hatcher, in Warsaw during World War II, Dr. Janusz Korczak keeps his flock of Jewish orphans clothed, fed, and educated despite the war. In an act of defiance, he allows his kids to stage a play, a rebellious act of artistic creativity to help them make sense of the world.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Scripts will be available for a weeklong perusal with a $10 deposit. Stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during normal business hours to pick up a script.

For more information, call 235-0367 or email anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments