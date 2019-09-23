AMES --- Iowa State alum Carson King’s viral fundraiser has now surpassed $1 million in donations for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
As of Sunday, $313,000 has been donated to King's Venmo account. With matching contributions pledged by Busch Beer and Venmo, the children's hospital will receive at least $1 million.
On Sept. 14, ESPN brought its "College GameDay" program to Ames for the annual Iowa-Iowa State football game. It resulted in hundreds of crazy fans showing up at 5:30 a.m. carrying signs and grappling for position to get their faces and their signs on national television.
Among them was King, from the Des Moines suburb of Altoona.
He thought it would be funny to make a sign asking for donations so he could get some beer: "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished." Beneath that, he scrawled his Venmo account number. Venmo is a digital wallet that allows people to make and share payments online.
King managed to get his sign on camera behind Maria Taylor and David Pollack at one point in the broadcast.
As he was standing there watching the "GameDay" proceedings, his cell phone began to light up with text messages. He looked down and saw people around the country already had deposited $400 into his Venmo account.
The amount kept rising. It was into four figures before the day was over.
“I had people from Texas, Idaho, California, Massachusetts,’’ King said in an interview with CNN. “A lot of Clemson people donated. I guess they like Busch Light, too.’’
King decided that after purchasing one case of Busch Light, he would give the rest of the money to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
“Their hospital does great things for the state of Iowa, both for Iowa State and the University of Iowa obviously,’’ King told CNN. “The wave (in which Iowa fans acknowledge the hospital kids at the end of the first quarter) is a huge thing now. Those kids are fighters. They deserve anything they can get.’’
That wasn’t the end of it.
Word got out on social media. Busch Light and Venmo announced they would match whatever dollar amount King collected. CNN, ESPN, NBC and other national news outlets hopped on the story. Word spread. It’s still spreading.
By Sunday morning, King had had surpassed $330,000, and with the matching funds, the hospital will receive more than $1 million. And the amount continues to grow. King said he will continue to collect funds until the end of the month.
According to a hospital spokesman, the money will be used to help pay expenses for patients and their families.
This has changed King’s life in a very positive way. Busch Light promised King a year's supply of its product and issued special cans with his likeness proclaiming him an "Iowa legend."
It’s been great publicity for Busch Light and great exposure for Venmo.
And it’s obviously a great thing for a lot of sick kids and their families.
