IOWA CITY — Nominations are now open for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital’s 2019 Kid Captain Program.
Nominations are open until March 17 for current or former pediatric patients of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital ages 18 and younger. Only parents and legal guardians may nominate their child.
Since 2009, Kid Captain has been a partnership between children’s hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, featuring stories of strength, courage and inspiration.
People are asked to consider nominating children with life-changing stories for the 2019 program.
All Kid Captains will receive a commemorative jersey, special recognition from UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an invitation to a special behind-the-scenes tour of Kinnick Stadium in August.
Children of any age may be nominated as an honorary (away game) Kid Captain. Due to sideline safety concerns, only children who will be 6 or older by November may be nominated as a home game Kid Captain.
For more information or to nominate a child, go to uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.