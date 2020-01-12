2 children rescued, firefighter injured in overnight Waterloo fire

WATERLOO --- Waterloo firefighters were involved in a dramatic rescue from a working house fire in Waterloo early Sunday.

Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said two young girls were rescued from a bedroom, a firefighter was injured and an adult male who escaped the home were all transported to the hospital following the incident.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. at 2646 E. Fourth St. Firefighters said they arrived on the scene within three minutes and found a chaotic scene as they were told that children were trapped inside. Two Waterloo firefighters entered the story and a half single-family residence through a bedroom and found two girls, ages 2 and 3, in the bedroom. They girls were passed outside to awaiting fire personnel. One girl was found on a bed and another on the floor, Petersen said.

A male who had been in the residence was found later sitting in a passing car that stopped to help. He also was transported to the hospital. The firefighter, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Petersen said, and later released.

He could not give any update as to the condition of the home's occupants.