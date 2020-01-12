2 children rescued, firefighter injured in overnight Waterloo fire

WATERLOO --- Waterloo firefighters were involved in a dramatic rescue from a working house fire in Waterloo early Sunday.
Battalion Chief Ben Petersen said two young girls were rescued from a bedroom, a firefighter was injured and an adult male who escaped the home were all transported to the hospital following the incident.
The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. at 2646 E. Fourth St. Firefighters said they arrived on the scene within three minutes and found a chaotic scene as they were told that children were trapped inside. Two Waterloo firefighters entered the story and a half single-family residence through a bedroom and found two girls, ages 2 and 3, in the bedroom. They girls were passed outside to awaiting fire personnel. One girl was found on a bed and another on the floor, Petersen said.
A male who had been in the residence was found later sitting in a passing car that stopped to help. He also was transported to the hospital. The firefighter, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Petersen said, and later released.
He could not give any update as to the condition of the home's occupants.
"Flames were coming from the first floor living room area," Petersen said. Fire personnel entered the home and had the fire extinguished within five minutes, he said, but the home sustained fire and smoke damage throughout.
The fire marshal has been called into to assist in the investigation into the cause of the fire, he said.
Petersen said in total nine fire units were on the scene with a total of 21 personnel fighting the fire.
Jeff Reinitz Fire Photos 2019.
072419jr-summit-fire-4
120319jr-fire-gable-2
120319jr-fire-gable-3
120319jr-fire-gable-1
111519jr-fire-franklin-1
111119jr-fire-flower-5
111119jr-fire-flower-6
111119jr-fire-flower-2
111119jr-fire-flower-1
110719jr-fire-courtland-1
110719jr-fire-courtland-5
110619jr-fire-allen-2
110619jr-fire-allen-3
101519jr-business-fire-2
092819jr-business-fire-1
091119jr-fire-cf-1
072619jr-cypress-fire-1
082919jr-menards-fire-3
072419jr-summit-fire-1
070819jr-lumber-fire-5
070819jr-greene-lumber-fire-1
060419jr-cf-fire-5
052419jr-evansdale-fire-3
052419jr-evansdale-fire-2
050719jr-lincoln-fire-dogs-8
040319jr-fire-house-4
032519jr-campbell-fire-6
031719jr-fulton-fire-1
031619jr-fire-hudson-1
020719jr-fire-western-5
020219jr-chimney-fire-1
020719jr-fire-western-2
011519jr-morrell-fire-1
010919jr-cottage-grove-fire-2
Nancy Newhoff