Childcare providers to benefit from Cedar Falls Community Foundation grants

CEDAR FALLS --The Cedar Falls Community Foundation has awarded grants from the Children and Families Fund to five local childcare providers, totaling over $10,000.

Learn and Play Preschool and Daycare will use funds to enlarge and maintain playground space. Funds will assist in the repair of a water main break for Community United Childcare Centers-Valley Park, and Dream Big Childcare will purchase a table and sensory play materials.

A to Z Learning Center & Daycare will purchase mats and cots for children to rest on, and Rising Star Educational Childcare will purchase desks and outdoor play equipment.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation worked closely with Child Care Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa in selecting recipients. The foundation will offer grants in the next two years and will accept grant applications in spring 2022.

