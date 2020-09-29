 Skip to main content
Child struck by vehicle in Waterloo, taken to hospital
A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of Cottage Street on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The child, who appeared to be about 3 years old, was conscious and alert, authorities said. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the child to a local hospital for treatment, and police said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

The accident happened in the 500 block of Cottage Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the driver remained at the scene.

