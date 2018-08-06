MUSCATINE — The body of a small child was pulled Sunday night from the Mississippi River near Brown's Island at Riverside Park in Muscatine.
The discovery comes nearly two weeks after Hawk Newberry fell into the river from a dock at Rock Island's Schwiebert Riverfront Park on July 24.
Bystanders attempted to rescue the 2-year-old boy after he fell into the water. Recovery efforts were suspended July 30, but family members continued searching on their own, including removing debris and logs from underneath the docks, where they believed the child remained stuck.
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Department would not confirm or deny Sunday night that it was Hawk's body.
But the child's uncle, John Bell, said his mother and other family members went to Muscatine and identified the body.
"We wanted to make sure to thank everybody who helped search for him," Bell said.
Muscatine County Coroner Tom Summitt was unavailable for comment.
As witnesses gathered at the scene, Muscatine Search and Rescue personnel held up large blankets shielding removal of the body from the boat and into the back of the coroner's van.
A man who was out on his boat fishing near the small island at the foot of the Merrill Hotel said he saw the body as it was recovered and described it as a young boy.
A Muscatine couple said they rushed to the scene when the woman heard the call on her personal police scanner at about 6:35 p.m.
The woman said her son and ex-husband were fishing around Brown's Island on Saturday and had not seen any signs of the child.
"It's heartbreaking," the man said. "But at least the family will have some closure that they found the body."
