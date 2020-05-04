Child injured in ATV crash near West Union
Child injured in ATV crash near West Union

WEST UNION -- A child was air-lifted to Rochester, Minn., with injuries incurred in an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 4 p.m. at a residence outside of West Union, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a minor child under the age of 13 was involved in an ATV accident at approximately 11:45 a.m. earlier that day. The minor child was taken to Gundersen-Palmer Emergency Room for injuries and later air-lifted to Rochester MN.

The accident remains under investigation and no further information was released.

