Child injured in ATV crash near West Union

WEST UNION -- A child was air-lifted to Rochester, Minn., with injuries incurred in an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.
The incident was reported about 4 p.m. at a residence outside of West Union, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said a minor child under the age of 13 was involved in an ATV accident at approximately 11:45 a.m. earlier that day. The minor child was taken to Gundersen-Palmer Emergency Room for injuries and later air-lifted to Rochester MN.
The accident remains under investigation and no further information was released.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.