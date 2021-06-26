Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Waverly

WAVERLY — A 12-year-old child was transported to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the street.

Iowa State Patrol responded to the accident at 6:51 p.m. at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest.

According to a report, Izzy Luck of Waverly was crossing Fourth Street Southwest when the child was struck by a southbound Honda CR-V. The vehicle was driven by Eric Pruhs, 57, of Waverly.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luck was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by Waverly Emergency Medical Services. The Waverly Police and Bremer County Sheriff's departments assisted the State Patrol along with Dale's Towing.

The accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.