Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Waverly

WAVERLY — A 12-year-old child was transported to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the street.
Iowa State Patrol responded to the accident at 6:51 p.m. at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest.
According to a report, Izzy Luck of Waverly was crossing Fourth Street Southwest when the child was struck by a southbound Honda CR-V. The vehicle was driven by Eric Pruhs, 57, of Waverly.
Luck was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by Waverly Emergency Medical Services. The Waverly Police and Bremer County Sheriff's departments assisted the State Patrol along with Dale's Towing.
The accident remains under investigation.