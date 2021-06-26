 Skip to main content
Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Waverly
Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Waverly

WAVERLY — A 12-year-old child was transported to the hospital Friday night after being hit by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the street.

Iowa State Patrol responded to the accident at 6:51 p.m. at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest.

According to a report, Izzy Luck of Waverly was crossing Fourth Street Southwest when the child was struck by a southbound Honda CR-V. The vehicle was driven by Eric Pruhs, 57, of Waverly. 

Luck was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by Waverly Emergency Medical Services. The Waverly Police and Bremer County Sheriff's departments assisted the State Patrol along with Dale's Towing. 

The accident remains under investigation.

