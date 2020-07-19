Child died in crash near Jesup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JESUP – A 9-year-old is dead and another child injured in a crash near Jesup early Sunday.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies were called to a collision in the 1500 block of Baxter Avenue north of Jesup at about 12:05 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Robyn Reaves, 35, of Oelwein, was traveling along Baxter Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the ditch and struck a culvert, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ace Reaves, 9, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, deputies said. Another passenger, 6-year-old Ryker Reaves was transported by air ambulance the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with unspecified injuries.

Robyn Reaves was also transported from the scene to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with unspecified injuries.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The Jesup Police Department, Independence Police Department, Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, Jesup Ambulance and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

