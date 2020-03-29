Child care short for essential workers’ families

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County is leading the charge in preparation for a possible shortage in child care.

Leaders with Child Care Resource and Referral and the YMCA have partnered with Waterloo and Cedar Falls public school districts to form the Black Hawk County COVID-19 Child Care Response Initiative.

Angie Widner, CEO of the YMCA in Waterloo, said the initiative is well ahead of the curve in anticipating a spike in child care needs as “essential” businesses continue operating. The plan will support medical personnel and first responders to ensure the local health care system, as well as other essential systems of support, are “strong and able to respond to the emerging issue of COVID-19,” according a press release.

“Our community can be really proud because our community is ahead of planning,” said Widner. “We are in a proactive state right now.”

The steering committee includes Widner, Waterloo Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman, Cedar Falls Schools Associate Superintendent Pam Zeigler, and Mary Janssen, director of Child Care Resource and Referral, and Sarah Boleyn, child care consultant supervisor with CCR&R. They are anticipating needs, assessing resources and putting plans in place for two response teams.