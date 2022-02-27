Child care centers struggling to find and retain staff

Waterloo’s Family YMCA of Black Hawk County is familiar with the worker shortage impacting child care centers across Iowa and the nation. Their Early Learning Center is licensed to care for 40 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. The Y also provides before-and-after school-age child care on-site at seven schools in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

“We have not been at full capacity because of staffing,” said CEO Angela Widner. “Fully-staffed, we have 40 to 45 full-time and part-time people — teachers, assistant teachers and support staff. We need to fill those slots to raise the number of kids we can serve in a room.”

State standards require child care facilities to meet specific child-to-teacher ratios. If a center lacks staff, it can’t provide the care required or welcome more children into programs.

It was particularly tough at the YMCA last fall when child care was chronically short at least 10 employees. “Our pool of applicants dried up. Out of five prospective applicants, we got two to respond to us. The Early Learning Center wasn’t as difficult to staff as school-age care. The lack of staffing meant directors of various departments were pulled in to meet our ratios — the director of youth sports, program directors, our chief operating officer — so we didn’t have to reduce services.”

Widner rolled up her sleeves and pitched in to help. She’s proud of how her staff stepped up. “Some directors were taking two or three shifts a week helping us in child care,” she recalled. “We hit pause on key initiatives. There was added stress for people who felt crunched getting their own work done, which had a domino effect on other departments.”

Hiring difficult

Child care providers throughout the Cedar Valley are struggling to find workers. Low wages and difficulty in retaining qualified staff has long been an issue in the industry, but problems have been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic and the “Great Resignation.”

Not only is it hard finding qualified applicants, some potential employees request wages that child care centers can’t afford to pay. Applicants may fill out applications and schedule an interview but never show up. Or a candidate makes it through the interview process and background checks and accepts the job, but doesn’t show for their first day on the job. Some employees may work a week or two and leave without notice.

Widner said the Y has offered signing bonuses up to $3 per hour and retention bonuses from 75 cents to $2 per hour, which are paid for by increasing membership and program fees and with grant funding. “We can’t compete with retail businesses for employees. We focus on college students who need to gain experiences and target individuals who aren’t just about making money,” she explained.

Mary Janssen, regional director of Child Care Resources & Referral of Northeast Iowa, said the staffing crisis was developing for several years prior to COVID-19. Home day-care providers began leaving the field and centers lost long-time staff due to retirements and workers leaving for better pay and benefits.

“With the pandemic, we just held on with a ‘let’s see what happens,’ and now every child care center I talk to is talking about the lack of workforce coming in, and the need has definitely grown. Child-care providers are direct support to families — folks out there right in the midst of it — and their world never changed during COVID. They kept taking care of kids, and it’s hard work, so there’s burn-out, too,” Janssen said.

She serves on the state Child Care Task Force created by Gov. Kim Reynolds to develop strategies to address the child care shortages and barriers to work in Iowa. In November, Reynolds announced several initiatives, such as “best place for working parents” designations to help job seekers identify family-friendly employers and encourage businesses to invest in child care. There are child care challenge grants to fund new child care projects and support expansion of existing child care facilities or construction of new centers.

If those initiatives are going to succeed, confronting workforce challenges is key. “There’s not one magic answer,” Janssen said. “Increased pay and benefits for workers, recruitment and retention bonuses are important, also gaining real-life experience to move forward in their careers. We need to professionalize the child care field and make it attractive and improve the overall morale and mood in the field.”

Head Start woes

Head Start programs in Black Hawk, Buchanan and Grundy counties have been short-staffed “across the board” for quite some time, said Robert Welch, executive director of the Tri-County Child & Development Council. “What we’re trying to do is basically like everyone else, we just cover to keep moving. That doesn’t diminish that we are short-staffed, and its impact on other things like enrollment and how we want to go about serving families.”

There have been times in the last two years that “we’ve had to literally shut down a center due to being short staffed. We aren’t just here to serve the children, we serve the entire family holistically. Part of what we do is to help families enter, re-enter or remain in the workforce or in school. Child care access is hard to come by for some families, and these are things we continuously sit down and have conversations about — trying to figure out how we can continue to operate short staffed.”

He’s seen long-tenured staff choose to retire, or decide to work closer to home in the face of family decisions, a family member losing a job or higher prices at the gas pump. Head Start hasn’t lost any employees to COVID vaccine mandates.

Welch contends that child care in general is “a two-generation workforce issue. Child care is essential to support today’s workforce, and it is absolutely vital to our workforce and families of tomorrow. The type of staff I’m looking for are people who are passionate about people, building relationships with families, preparing children for the near future of kindergarten,” he explained.

To find those people, Head Start has hosted its own job fairs, participated in job fairs in the region, partnered with other organizations to host or participate in community events — “any way we can get out in the community and put the word out about what positions we have, what we offer for wages, sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses, vaccination bonuses.”

And like other Head Start and child care agencies, “we don’t pay the most money. We are competitive within our area and the surrounding area, however, I think a lot of times we get caught up in the salary and that gets the better of someone’s passion for education,” Welch said.

Pilot project

In February, the Child Care Resources & Referral of Northeast Iowa launched a pilot project with Waterloo Career Center, EPI Child Care Center and Hawkeye Community College to provide 80 hours of paid field experience to students exploring early childhood education.

“They get real-life child care experience and get paid for an experience that could translate into a real-life career. It’s an exciting opportunity to engage students and get them interested in working in child care,” Janssen said.

The Family YMCA’s Early Learning Center regularly participates in hiring events throughout the Cedar Valley and speaks to education and other classes at area colleges and universities. “We’re working to shorten the hiring process and make it as concise as possible,” said Widner. “We’re also trying to attract moms who are paying for child care to work with us. They get one free child in our program and discounts for additional kids. As an organization, we have to become good at targeting potential employees and offering benefits that are meaningful for them,” said Widner, a message she heard “loud and clear” at a fall conference on workforce shortages.

Tri-County’s Welch said the pandemic has forced organizations and service providers out of their complacency and “forced us to think outside the box, to think and operate differently, and some good has come out of that. It has made us more flexible and able to adapt and at the end of the day, I think we’ll be OK as an industry. We rode the wave this far, and we’re going to come out on shore.”

