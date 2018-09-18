Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – The Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County will honor its Child Advocate of the Year at the upcoming Blue Dress Gala: A Night of Dueling Pianos.

A selection committee narrowed the lengthy list of nominees to six people who work tirelessly for the betterment of children:

Lynn Neill with Waterloo Schools, Kristle Davis with Kaden’s Kloset, Chuck Rowe with the Boys & Girls Club, state Rep. Bob Kressig, Allen Child Protection Center staff and the late Renee Else with CASA will all be honored.

The winner will be announced at the gala, which begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Courtyard by Marriot in Waterloo.

For tickets to the event, contact Amanda Goodman at 234-7600.

