Child abuse in the Cedar Valley, and COVID's impact

WATERLOO — At least a few times per week — sometimes, a few times per day — Chas Mueller gets a report on her desk of a newborn baby in her ward whose cord blood tested positive for drugs.

“The most common one on our department is a cord is positive for marijuana and methamphetamine,” Mueller said. “I don’t know how much the public wants to know about how much that happens.”

A positive test doesn’t usually warrant the removal of the infant from its parents, Mueller stressed, though it does trigger a call to the Iowa Department of Human Services, who will ask about a mom’s drug use.

It’s just one indicator among many that a parent might need extra help. In a year unlike any other in recent memory, a lot of new parents do.

“They’ve lost their job, kids are hard, there are more responsibilities put on them — I can see how that gets overwhelming,” said Mueller, who works in case management in the maternal child area at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. “It’s more of that lack of control. What are they going to do next? Are they going to have to keep their kids at home and not have a job or income?”