Child abuse in the Cedar Valley, and COVID's impact

WATERLOO — At least a few times per week — sometimes, a few times per day — Chas Mueller gets a report on her desk of a newborn baby in her ward whose cord blood tested positive for drugs.
“The most common one on our department is a cord is positive for marijuana and methamphetamine,” Mueller said. “I don’t know how much the public wants to know about how much that happens.”
A positive test doesn’t usually warrant the removal of the infant from its parents, Mueller stressed, though it does trigger a call to the Iowa Department of Human Services, who will ask about a mom’s drug use.
It’s just one indicator among many that a parent might need extra help. In a year unlike any other in recent memory, a lot of new parents do.
“They’ve lost their job, kids are hard, there are more responsibilities put on them — I can see how that gets overwhelming,” said Mueller, who works in case management in the maternal child area at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. “It’s more of that lack of control. What are they going to do next? Are they going to have to keep their kids at home and not have a job or income?”
With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, providers and child advocates across the Cedar Valley say it’s more important than ever to get help for overtaxed parents before they lash out at their children, as well as watch for signs of abuse among vulnerable kids who might be home a lot more than usual.
“I think we can speculate people’s own stressors are up. That could put a child in a vulnerable position,” said Julie Ritland, an advanced registered nurse practitioner at the Allen Child Protection Center. “It’s how parents respond to that stress, and also having children in the home without the breaks of school or day care (that) could contribute to increasing that level as well.”
Having most older children back in school full time is likely helping matters, advocates say. But for the littlest kids, neglect — otherwise known as “failure to thrive” — is still the biggest issue providers like Kyle McCaslin, inpatient pediatric supervisor at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, see.
“It’s OK to take a break. It’s OK to put your child in a crib, as long as it’s in a safe environment, and walk away for a little bit,” McCaslin tells parents feeling overwhelmed by a newborn. “I think there’s a stigma if you can’t handle your child, you’re a bad parent. That’s not at all the case.”
Providers aren’t sure if there was more child abuse during 2020’s lockdowns and virtual school. Most saw similar numbers from years past, but stressed that doesn’t necessarily mean there wasn’t more abuse.
“A lot of people assumed when kids were back in front of mandatory reporters that reports (of child abuse) would increase,” said Miranda Kracke, team lead at the Allen Child Protection Center. “That’s what we experienced regardless. We usually are talking to kids weeks, months or years after something happened to them.”
Kids don’t report abuse right away for several reasons, providers say. They haven’t been taught that it’s unusual, or they’ve been threatened not to tell, or they simply don’t want to get their abuser into trouble.
Parents should also watch out for adults who may be spending more time with their children, including those who may be getting in touch with them over email, text message or social media.
“Of the kids in Black Hawk County who are abused (who) were groomed — mentally, physically or sexually — 90% know their abuser,” said Amanda Goodman, executive director of Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County. “It’s not that creepy van driving around the neighborhood. It’s someone you know, it’s someone you trust.”
Providers and child advocates have advice for those wanting to help curb child abuse: Don’t give your kids that much privacy. Be the nosy neighbor who keeps an eye on the neighborhood kids, watching for changes in their behavior. Don’t be afraid to bring in DHS, as it doesn’t necessarily mean a child will be taken from their parents — just that they’ll be checked on. And if a child confides in you about possible abuse, believe them — and seek help on their behalf.
“It takes a lot for a child to make a disclosure,” Ritland said. “(Don’t) turn your head away or put it on the back burner. You should feel honored a child trusts (you), and act on it.”
