Child abuse awareness run planned in Waverly

WAVERLY — The Waverly Exchange Club in partnership with Waverly Health Center, The W and Thrivent-Monica Severson is hosting the Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse on Sept. 24.
The event will feature a half marathon, 10K run, 5K run and a 5K walk leaving from the Waverly Civic Center. The half marathon and 10K highlight Waverly’s trail system and the 5Ks travel along the Cedar River.
All proceeds go to local Waverly Exchange Club causes which include the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Friends of the Family, Girls Little League Softball and other area charitable organizations.
PHOTOS: Final Round of the 89th Waterloo Open
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-7-brady calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Calkins entered the final day as the 36-hole leader.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-6-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the second green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-9-Jonathan Yoshihiro
Jonathan Yoshihiro of Yorba Linda, Calif. sinks a short put on the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-4-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. lines up a put on the fifth green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-8-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-5-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. hits from under a tree on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Annual Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-4-jack moody
Amateur Jack Moody hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-1-jack moody
Cedar Falls native Jack Moody tries to coax his put on the fifth hole to go in Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Moody started the day two-strokes back of the leader in the amateur division.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-3-zack wax
Zack Wax of Downers Grove, Ill. sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-1-Joe Weiler
Joe Weiler of Bloomington, Ind. sinks a short birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-2-beau breault
Beau Breault of Howell, Mich. follows through on an approach shot Sunday to the first green during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-3-JD Pollard
Amateur JD Pollard of Marshalltown chips onto the first green during Sunday's final round at the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-2.5-connor peck
Connor Peck of Ankeny, the leader of the amateur division after 36 holes, chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-11-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. blasts his tee shot off the 18th tee box Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-12-dickson
Will Dickson acknowledges the gallery after sinking a birdie putt on the 11th hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-7-connor peck
Amateur Connor Peck of Ankeny chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-13-calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-14-dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
