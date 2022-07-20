Child abuse awareness run planned in Waverly

WAVERLY — The Waverly Exchange Club in partnership with Waverly Health Center, The W and Thrivent-Monica Severson is hosting the Best Dam Run to Prevent Child Abuse on Sept. 24.

The event will feature a half marathon, 10K run, 5K run and a 5K walk leaving from the Waverly Civic Center. The half marathon and 10K highlight Waverly’s trail system and the 5Ks travel along the Cedar River.

For more information and to register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/BestDamRun or WaverlyExchangeClub.org.

All proceeds go to local Waverly Exchange Club causes which include the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Friends of the Family, Girls Little League Softball and other area charitable organizations.