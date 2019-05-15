{{featured_button_text}}

WEST UNION – More than 2,500 chickens perished when a livestock semi overturned near West Union on Tuesday.

The 2012 International was headed west on Highway 18 west of town when driver Tony Raski, 44, of Alden, apparently lost control, and the vehicle went in a ditch and rolled. Raski and a child passenger received minor injuries, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The semi was hauling about 5,000 chickens, and the survivors were rounded up and loaded into another semi. About half of the chickens died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raski was cited for failure to maintain control.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
2
2

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments