Chickens, poultry of all kinds could roost in Cedar Falls backyards by mid-February

CEDAR FALLS — The majority of City Council members backed the first reading of a set of ordinance changes in Cedar Falls that would allow for a variety of birds to be kept in coops in residential backyards, though two members worried the influx of poultry would ruffle neighbors’ feathers.

The changes were approved at Tuesday night’s council meeting on 5-2 votes. They must be approved at two more readings Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 before they can be enacted, according to Mayor Rob Green.

The city previously considered allowing backyard fowl in 2016 and 2018, though the idea was voted down each time. Staff brought the issue back to council in July, and were given the go-ahead to begin tweaking the ordinances.

“I want to see chickens in Cedar Falls,” said Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller, who noted he was in office each time the issue had come up.

Director of Community Development Stephanie Houk Sheetz said would-be poultry hobbyists would need a permit to set up a coop, and the city could revoke permits if health, safety, nuisance or animal neglect were at issue.

Up to 10 female birds could be kept, though the ordinance would restrict the birds to the rear yard of a dwelling and coops must be 25 feet from another dwelling. Coops may also be kept in a detached garage.