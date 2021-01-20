Chickens, poultry of all kinds could roost in Cedar Falls backyards by mid-February

CEDAR FALLS — The majority of City Council members backed the first reading of a set of ordinance changes in Cedar Falls that would allow for a variety of birds to be kept in coops in residential backyards, though two members worried the influx of poultry would ruffle neighbors’ feathers.
The changes were approved at Tuesday night’s council meeting on 5-2 votes. They must be approved at two more readings Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 before they can be enacted, according to Mayor Rob Green.
The city previously considered allowing backyard fowl in 2016 and 2018, though the idea was voted down each time. Staff brought the issue back to council in July, and were given the go-ahead to begin tweaking the ordinances.
“I want to see chickens in Cedar Falls,” said Ward 1 Councilman Mark Miller, who noted he was in office each time the issue had come up.
Director of Community Development Stephanie Houk Sheetz said would-be poultry hobbyists would need a permit to set up a coop, and the city could revoke permits if health, safety, nuisance or animal neglect were at issue.
Up to 10 female birds could be kept, though the ordinance would restrict the birds to the rear yard of a dwelling and coops must be 25 feet from another dwelling. Coops may also be kept in a detached garage.
“We really don’t know all the issues that we might encounter,” Sheetz said. She noted staff recommended starting with three birds instead of 10, though that was not broached by council Tuesday.
Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse, who said he had a “farm background,” made two amendments. One expanded the city’s definition of poultry to include not just domesticated chickens, turkeys, geese and ducks but also quail, pheasant, pigeons and squab, or young pigeons.
“If these particular birds are problematic, we can review it a year from now,” Kruse said. “I think it adds some uniqueness to the thing we’re trying to do in Cedar Falls.”
The other amendment that was approved changed the defined coop and run sizes to reflect “appropriate animal husbandry rules” instead of a defined area. A third Kruse amendment, which would have allowed residents get a license just once instead of annually, was voted down.
Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr and at-large member Dave Sires, who both recorded their opposition last year, affirmed their stances Tuesday with three straight no votes.
“There are some health issues to think about,” Sires said, noting his daughter researched chicken diseases in Ireland, and Sires’ own previous work on a chicken farm included spraying for litter mites.
DeBuhr took issue with the number of birds allowed as well as the requirement that the coop and run be located 25 feet from adjacent buildings instead of 25 feet from the property line. Resident T.J. Frein also questioned the distance requirement in public comments.
“You can put your coop closer to your neighbor than to your own home if you wanted to,” deBuhr said. “I think that’s unfair to neighbors.”
