 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chemical spraying at Harlington Cemetery

  • 0
city of waverly logo

WAVERLY – Chemical spraying for weeds will take place in Harlington Cemetery during the week of Sept. 26. The exact day will be determined by the weather.

Please obey closed signs if posted. Live plants may be affected by the chemicals and should be removed before Sept. 26 to avoid any damage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city of Izium after Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News