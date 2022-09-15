Chemical spraying at Harlington Cemetery

WAVERLY – Chemical spraying for weeds will take place in Harlington Cemetery during the week of Sept. 26. The exact day will be determined by the weather.
Please obey closed signs if posted. Live plants may be affected by the chemicals and should be removed before Sept. 26 to avoid any damage.
