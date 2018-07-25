WATERLOO — The dilapidated Waterloo Greyhound Park will be torn down under a three-party agr…

Waterloo dog track timeline

Significant dates in the history of Waterloo Greyhound Park.

July 17, 1984: Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission grants National Cattle Congress a parimutuel betting license for live greyhound racing.

Oct. 15, 1986: More than 3,000 people attend opening of $6.2 million Waterloo Greyhound Park.

Dec. 10, 1993: NCC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as riverboat gambling and Meskwaki casino take bite out of its market share.

May 1, 1994: Last night of live greyhound racing at WGP. Simulcasting from Council Bluffs continues.

May 17, 1994: Black Hawk County voters reject referendum to allow slot machines at WGP by vote of 17,610 to 15,183.

Sept. 27, 1994: Voters again reject referendum for slots at WGP, this time by just 72 votes.

Jan. 17, 1996: NCC bankruptcy reorganization wins federal court approval based on $9.1 million bailout from Meskwaki tribe.

July 13, 1996: Last night of simulcasting races at WGP after IRGC rejects license to resume racing.

Nov. 20, 1997: NCC files again for bankruptcy protection.

Feb. 7, 2000: Waterloo City Council approves site plan for stock car racing at former track. Plans are later dropped after lengthy legal battle with neighbors who sued over noise concerns.

August 2000: NCC emerges from bankruptcy after federal judge approves reorganization plan.

Nov. 10, 2004: NCC files one of three Black Hawk County applications for a gaming license. Plans in partnership with Meskwaki would revive racing and open new $50 million casino near the track.

May 10, 2005: IRGC rejects NCC application, awards casino to Isle of Capri Inc.

Oct. 13, 2005: IRGC turns down NCC's request to get live racing license back. Decision is later upheld by Iowa Court of Appeals.

June 14, 2013: Warren Transport Inc. announces plans to buy the track site and build its company headquarters there.

May 2, 2014: The Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa file court action to foreclose on the National Cattle Congress property, including the track, fairgrounds and Electric Park Ballroom, claiming it is owned $13.4 million in principle and interest from bankruptcy bailout. Warren Transport cancels plans to buy site.

June 3, 2016: District Court Judge George Stigler rules Meskwaki can foreclose on NCC property.

Feb. 5, 2018: NCC appeals Stigler's ruling to Iowa Supreme Court.

May 6, 2018: Tribe, NCC and Deer Creek developer Harold Youngblut announce deal has been reached for Deer Creek to acquire 64-acre dog track site, with plans to tear down the buildings and redevelop the property.