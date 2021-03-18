Charles Daniel named new senior pastor at Waterloo's historic Antioch Baptist Church

WATERLOO – A new pastor has stepped into the pulpit at Antioch Baptist Church.

“Excitement is through the roof,” said the Rev. Charles Daniel of Albany, N.Y., who has been named senior pastor. His sermons and meetings with the congregation have taken place virtually since January because of COVID-19. He has visited the church several times. By June, he expects to have made the move to Waterloo.

Antioch Baptist Church has been without a permanent pastor at the helm since the death of the Rev. Michael Coleman in 2018. Coleman had led the congregation for 25 years.

Daniel, who is coming from Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Albany, N.Y., is looking forward to building on the rich legacy at Antioch. “The church has a 107-year history in Waterloo, the first African-American Baptist church congregation started in 1913. Those are deep roots in the community,” he said.