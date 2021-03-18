Charles Daniel named new senior pastor at Waterloo's historic Antioch Baptist Church

WATERLOO – A new pastor has stepped into the pulpit at Antioch Baptist Church.
“Excitement is through the roof,” said the Rev. Charles Daniel of Albany, N.Y., who has been named senior pastor. His sermons and meetings with the congregation have taken place virtually since January because of COVID-19. He has visited the church several times. By June, he expects to have made the move to Waterloo.
Antioch Baptist Church has been without a permanent pastor at the helm since the death of the Rev. Michael Coleman in 2018. Coleman had led the congregation for 25 years.
Daniel, who is coming from Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Albany, N.Y., is looking forward to building on the rich legacy at Antioch. “The church has a 107-year history in Waterloo, the first African-American Baptist church congregation started in 1913. Those are deep roots in the community,” he said.
COVID-19 concerns have presented some obstacles to the transition, he said, but the “church is well equipped for social media and it’s been a very pleasant process connecting with people on a daily basis. COVID-19 has created the first communication shift in the last 500 years, causing us not only to change how we communicate and re-imagine how we do our ministry, but we can no longer measure ourselves by buildings, budgets and bodies. We’re forced to measure by clicks, likes and views.”
There are discussions about possible reopening dates, but Daniel plans to err on the side of safety for parishioners and the community at large while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
Antioch has 300 active members.
Daniel, an Alabama native, began his public ministry at age 15 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church there, a move he describes as “a leap of faith.” He was publicly ordained into gospel ministry in 1995. He graduated from Talladega (Ala.) College and Birmingham Baptist Bible College in Birmingham, Ala., in 2000. In his sophomore year in college, he began serving the Lily Hill Missionary Baptist Church, followed in 2002 by the Christian Valley Baptist Church in Talladega, Ala. In 2003, he became a senior staff elder at the More Than Conquerors Faith Church in Birmingham.
In 2005, he graduated from Interdenominational Theological Seminary at Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta. Daniel was later pastor at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in South Haven, Mich.
He has been a frequent speaker at revivals, conferences and regional and national church events.
“The call of God is to go where he sends you and do the best you can with whatever He gives you and make a mark in a community that cannot be erased,” said Daniel. His ministry vision is “bringing reconciliation, restoring the saving knowledge of Christ, while empowering individuals to live the best life God has designed for them.”
As a student at ITC, Daniel was introduced to expository preaching, a style he finds engages the congregation and helps with preaching and teaching from the Bible because the meanings of passages are explained in real terms. “Ninety percent of what we do is the preaching of the Gospel and tell this beautiful story in a myriad of ways over and over again, that God loves all humanity, regardless of race, creed, color or socio-economic background, and that is important,” he explained.
He wants to show his congregation that “Christ walks alongside you in everyday affairs, and there are clear life messages that you can take from what you learn on Sunday and use every day of the week.”
He believes his strengths, including his commitment to service of God, as well as operational, analytical, communication, administrative and management skills, will serve the Antioch Baptist Church’s mission and needs.
“With its strong history, I’m convinced that Antioch is the place where I can impact people and re-establish destiny and partnership on this journey together and make destiny a reality.”
He will be moving to Waterloo with his wife, Choyo Marie Wilson, and their two daughters.
