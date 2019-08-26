MITCHELL -- Two people from Charles City were transported to hospitals following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the town of Mitchell Saturday.
The driver, John Carpenter, 34, was air-lifted to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. His passenger, Ashley Carpenter, 32, was transported by ground ambulance Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash was reported about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of West Main and Commercial streets in Mitchell. Troopers said John Carpenter was negotiating a left curve, lost control and left the roadway. Ashley Carpenter thrown from the bike. The motorcycle then struck multiple trees with the motorcycle landing on top of John Carpenter in the west ditch.
The accident remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, Osage Fire and St. Ansgar fire responders.
