Charles City RAGBRAI committee reveals theme and logo

CHARLES CITY —The Charles City RAGBRAI committee announced its town theme on Friday.

"Viva Charles City" will be this year's theme, according to a press release, celebrating the community's anticipation to welcome thousands of cyclists this summer.

RAGBRAI, the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, is staying overnight in Charles City on July 28. Volunteers have been working to prepare entertainment, food vendors, beverage service, and other accommodations to support the riders.

"We can't wait to see thousands of Charles City residents and visitors celebrating in our beautiful community overflowing with art, history, and recreational opportunities," said Hospitality Committee Chair Phoebe Pittman in a statement. "Our logo speaks not only to our vibrant community, but to exciting things to come for Charles City RAGBRAI."

People can follow the Charles City RAGBRAI Facebook page to see plans for Viva Charles City. Contact Charles City Tourism Coordinator Ginger Williams via email at ginger@charlescitychamber.com, by calling (641) 228-4234, or messaging through the Viva Charles City RAGBRAI page if you have questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0