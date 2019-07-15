CHARLES CITY — Navy Master Chief Jeff L. Huemann, a 1986 Charles City High School graduate, recently retired from the U.S. Navy with more than 31 years of service with Chief of Carrier Air Wing TWO at Naval Air Station in Lemoore, Calif.
Huemann, a master chief avionics technician, was responsible for eight squadrons, ensuring timely repair for all 68 embarked aircraft and the documentation and personnal assets of over 2,500 sailors.
He also coordinated, prioritized and monitored all Production Division maintenance efforts, assigning priorities and monitoring overall material support and ground support equipment usage.
Carrier Air Wing TWO was able to undertake 7,985 sorties encompassing 33,945 flight hours, across two deployments encompassing over 300 days at sea.
CVW-2’s mission is to prepare and provide combat-ready airborne forces for on-call surge or scheduled deployed operations in support of Carl Vinson Strike Group Commander objectives.
Huemann’s spouse, Ronnie, and his father and mother, Terry and Connie Heumann, reside in Charles City. His father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Sandy Darnell, both live in Prineville, Ore.
