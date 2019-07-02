{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH --- A Charles City man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Friday.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Herman Raab, 72, was driving a 2006 Triumph motorcycle on Old Stagecoach Road around 4:55 p.m. Friday when he apparently lost control.

He was flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

