DECORAH --- A Charles City man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Friday.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Herman Raab, 72, was driving a 2006 Triumph motorcycle on Old Stagecoach Road around 4:55 p.m. Friday when he apparently lost control.
He was flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
