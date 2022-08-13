Charles City man faces vehicular homicide charges

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested following his involvement in a deadly crash late last month.

Police say Timothy James Hoy, 58, was intoxicated on July 25 when he drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in rural Cerro Gordo County, striking a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.

Miles was killed in the crash, and two others were injured. Authorities at the scene obtained a warrant for Hoy’s blood alcohol level.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Hoy’s arrest on Thursday, and he was subsequently charged with vehicular homicide.

A preliminary court hearing for Hoy is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 31, according to court documents.